FRANKFURT Jan 6 Volkswagen will expand its business of selling used approved cars in Germany, its head of sales and marketing for passenger cars told industry publication Automobilwoche.

Raising the quality of second-hand VW vehicle sales in Europe's largest economy is key to improving sales margins and increasing the frequency of client contact, which may in turn boost new car sales, Thomas Zahn said. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Mike Nesbit)