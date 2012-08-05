(Adds missing word "compact" in third paragraph)
FRANKFURT Aug 5 Volkswagen will
need to address some regional gaps as it seeks to become the
world's largest carmaker, head of personnel Horst Neumann told
German daily Handelsblatt, citing weakness in vans and light
trucks in emerging markets.
"We must not believe that we've made it, that we're rich and
invincible now," Neumann was quoted as saying in an excerpt of
an interview to be published on Monday and made available to
Reuters on Sunday.
"Only then can we address remaining weaknesses. Compared to
strong competitors such as Toyota and Hyundai
we have yet to establish a presence in certain
segments, for instance in compact commercial vehicles in
emerging markets. In markets such as southeast Asia there is
still a lot to do for us," Neumann said.
Volkswagen, Europe's largest carmaker, increased first-half
deliveries across its multi-brand group by 8.9 percent to 4.45
million autos.
The Wolfsburg-based company has a goal of boosting sales to
10 million vehicles by 2018 and to surpass Toyota and General
Motors to become the industry's largest player.
