BERLIN Jan 8 Volkswagen said auto sales at its multi-brand group declined last year for the first time since 2002 on weakening demand at its core passenger-car division.

Deliveries at the VW group fell 2 percent to 9.93 million autos from the record 10.14 million in 2014, the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer said on Friday.

In December, sales fell 5.2 percent to 834,800 cars, VW said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)