FRANKFURT Feb 12 Volkswagen group sales returned to growth in January, bolstered by demand in China, where core brand VW posted its best month ever.

Group deliveries edged up 3.7 percent to 847,800 in January, following a 2 percent decline in the full year 2015, Volkswagen said on Friday.

Deliveries of VW-branded vehicles were up 2.8 percent at 521,400, driven by a 15.4 percent jump in China. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)