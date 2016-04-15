UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, April 15 Volkswagen brand sales kept falling by 2.7 percent in March as the carmaker grapples with its emissions scandal, it said on Friday, though the pace of the slowdown eased compared with February.
Global deliveries of the Volkswagen (VW) namesake brand fell to 543,700 vehicles last month, extending the fall in first-quarter sales to 1.3 percent or 1.46 million models, VW said.
Demand declined in the core European region and the Americas but was up in China, VW's biggest market, VW said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.