BERLIN Nov 11 Volkswagen said on Friday the overall positive sales trend at its core brand has stabilised after October deliveries rose 4.4 percent to 511,500 cars.

Year-to-date sales of the Volkswagen (VW) brand were up 1 percent to 4.89 million passenger cars and sport-utility vehicles from 4.84 million a year earlier, the carmaker said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)