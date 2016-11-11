UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Nov 11 Volkswagen said on Friday the overall positive sales trend at its core brand has stabilised after October deliveries rose 4.4 percent to 511,500 cars.
Year-to-date sales of the Volkswagen (VW) brand were up 1 percent to 4.89 million passenger cars and sport-utility vehicles from 4.84 million a year earlier, the carmaker said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources