UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Oct 10 German automaker Volkswagen group sales rose 3 percent in September to 881,300 vehicles, contributing to a 5.3 percent rise in sales for the nine-month period ending in September, the company said on Friday.
"Despite the continuing big challenges in the markets, we have the opportunity now to reach the 10 million mark in deliveries this year - four years earlier than originally planned," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources