BERLIN Nov 11 Germany's Volkswagen said on Tuesday sales of its core passenger-car brand slipped 0.4 percent in October to 517,400 autos, weighed down by declines in the Americas and Russia.

Ten-month deliveries were up 2.6 percent to a record 5.08 million cars, Wolfsburg-based VW said, keeping the brand on course to increase vehicle sales to more than 6 million by the end of the year.

