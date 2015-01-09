BERLIN Jan 9 Volkswagen said on Friday sales of its core passenger-car brand fell 2.4 percent in December to 529,500 vehicles.

"We expect the challenging market conditions to continue in 2015," sales chief Christian Klingler said.

Full-year deliveries climbed 3.2 percent to a record 6.12 million cars, Wolfsburg-based VW said, as higher volume in Europe and China offset declines in the Americas.