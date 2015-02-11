BERLIN Feb 11 Germany's Volkswagen said on Wednesday sales at its core passenger-car division fell 2.8 percent in January, with demand declining in Europe, China and Latin America.

Deliveries slipped to 507,100 autos worldwide from 521,600 a year earlier, the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer said. Sales data for the multi-brand group are expected to be published later this week. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)