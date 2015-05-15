UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT May 15 Volkswagen group sales fell for the first time in at least four and a half years in April, raising pressure on the German carmaker to fix trouble spots laid bare by the shock ouster of Chairman Ferdinand Piech.
Deliveries at the 12-brand group including luxury division Audi and sports-car maker Porsche slid 1.3 percent year-on-year to 853,200 cars, VW said on Friday. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.