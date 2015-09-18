FRANKFURT, Sept 18 The decline in Volkswagen's group vehicle sales accelerated to 5.4 percent in August, with the German carmaker citing tough markets in Latin America, Russia and China.

Deliveries at the 12-brand group, which includes luxury division Audi and sports-car maker Porche, came to 714,400 vehicles, VW said on Friday. In July, group sales had fallen 3.7 percent. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Noah Barkin)