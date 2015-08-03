FRANKFURT Aug 3 Volkswagen's core division sold 2.4 percent more vehicles in the United States in July, powered by demand for the Golf hatchback.

Deliveries of VW brand cars in the world's second-largest auto market rose to 31,300 vehicles from 30,553 a year ago, limiting the year-to-date decline to 1.9 percent, VW said on Monday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)