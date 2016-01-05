BERLIN Jan 5 Volkswagen's core autos division sold more cars in its German home market last year than in 2014 despite its emissions scandal, Bild reported on Tuesday, citing data from the government's transportation watchdog.

Full-year sales of VW brand vehicles rose 4.4 percent to 685,669 models after a 2.5-percent gain to 50,887 cars in December, the daily newspaper reported.

The Federal Motor Transportation Agency (KBA) and VW could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)