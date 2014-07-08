BERLIN, July 8 Germany's Volkswagen increased sales at its core passenger-car brand by 1.1 percent in June to 514,900 autos as growing demand in Europe and Asia outweighed declines in the Americas.

Six-month deliveries at VW's largest division by sales were up 3.8 percent at 3.07 million cars, Wolfsburg-based VW said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)