UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN, July 11 German carmaker Volkswagen said on Friday that sales across its multi-brand group rose 3.9 percent in June, the second-lowest monthly gain this year, as falling deliveries in the Americas slowed gains in Europe and Asia.
Deliveries increased to 859,400 cars, sport-utility vehicles and light vans last month, while six-month sales were up 5.9 percent at 4.97 million, according to Wolfsburg-based VW.
"The economic environment on some world markets remains tense," VW sales chief Christian Klingler said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources