Aug 26 German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE)
will boost its planned commitment to renewable energy, investing
almost 1 billion euros ($1.44 billion) in the production of
environmentally friendly energy over two years, the Financial
Times Deutschland reported.
This would be a substantial increase over the previous
mid-term target of roughly 600 million euros Volkswagen,
Europe's largest carmaker, announced at the end of June.
The German business daily said on Friday that the company
was looking to buy an interest in at least two offshore
windparks in the process, and may announce by the end of the
year it will form a partnership with windpark developer
Windreich.
Volkswagen already has some exposure to wind energy. The
municipal utility in the German port city of Emden, where it
builds the Passat, operates a windpark estimated to supply 20
million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year.
"We are in talks with operators over a stake in offshore
windparks," a spokeswoman for Volkswagen said.
Late in June, the group's plant unit Volkswagen Kraftwerk
GmbH signed a deal to draw roughly 10 percent of the electricity
used in its 12 German manufacturing plants from hydropower
generated by Austria's Verbund starting 2013.
Volkswagen has set a target of reducing the amount of
greenhouse gases emitted from its production plants by 40
percent over a period of ten years compared with 2010.
($1 = 0.697 Euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)