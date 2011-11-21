FRANKFURT Nov 21 Volkswagen
will face a much tougher business environment next year as
demand from countries at the centre of the European debt crisis
wanes, the carmaker's chief executive said.
"There's no question that 2012 will be considerably harder,
mostly in Europe and there particularly in the highly indebted
countries such as Italy and Spain," CEO Martin Winterkorn told
German daily Handelsblatt in an interview on Monday.
The region's market looked set to shrink next year, he
added.
The head of Europe's largest carmaker also reaffirmed his
refusal to sell VW's stake in Suzuki Motor, the
estranged cooperation partner that has called on VW to dissolve
the alliance.
Winterkorn indicated he was willing to stick it out until
the Japanese company's management is replaced.
"If Suzuki's current management doesn't want to work with
us, then maybe the next generation," the CEO was quoted as
saying.
"No meeting is planned. But if we met we could talk about
everything except for one thing. We will not sell our stake in
Suzuki," he said.
Suzuki and VW on Friday seemed headed for arbitration, after
VW refused again to sell its 20 percent stake back to the
Japanese carmaker to end a floundering two-year
alliance.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Erica Billingham)