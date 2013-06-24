FRANKFURT, June 24 Volkswagen is looking for volunteers among its workforce in Wolfsburg, Germany, to build its flagship Golf hatchback during next month's three-week plant holiday to keep up with customer orders.

Additional production shifts could point to a gradually improving outlook for Europe's mass market carmakers, after export-heavy luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz already plan to produce throughout the summer.

"Due to the high demand for the Golf, Volkswagen is examining whether to continue manufacturing in parts of the Wolfsburg plant during the summer holidays," a spokesman for Europe's largest carmaker said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, German daily Braunschweiger Zeitung reported that VW was looking to find enough personnel to form one or two shifts daily, each building up to 300 cars per shift.

The paper also said, however, that because most workers had already planned holidays during the three-week production pause scheduled between July 15 and Aug. 2, interest had not yet been sufficient. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner in Frankfurt and Jan Schwartz in Hamburg; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach and Patrick Graham)