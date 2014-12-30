FRANKFURT Dec 30 Volkswagen on Tuesday said its main factory in Wolfsburg made more than 836,000 cars in 2014, an increase of around 29,000 vehicles compared with the year-earlier period.

More than 409,000 Golf models were assembled and more than 247,000 Tiguan models were made at the plant, which is also the company's headquarters, Volkswagen said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Arno Schuetze)