UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WOLFSBURG, Germany May 11 Volkswagen's works council chief Bernd Osterloh said workers and managers alike should be paid a bonus, flatly rejecting the idea that the carmaker's German workforce was inefficient and being paid too much.
"We, as the workforce, have always made it clear: either bonuses for nobody, or bonuses for everybody," Osterloh said at a gathering of VW staff at the company's factory in Wolfsburg, Germany on Wednesday.
Osterloh said workers rejected demands by management to make extra concessions to get a bonus, since any such payment should be compensation for work already done last year, rather than as a reward for future efforts.
Osterloh also dismissed criticism by VW brand chief Herbert Diess that Volkswagen's German factories were too expensive and unproductive, and took a swipe at hedge fund TCI, which last week said the carmaker was in need of a performance hike.
"We don't need clever advice from hedge funds that have bought preference shares in a cloak and dagger manner. I can tell them, they are heartily welcome to discuss the matter with the works council face to face," Osterloh said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.