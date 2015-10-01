Japan's JERA, Dubai's DUSUP agree LNG tie-up
TOKYO, April 6 JERA Co said on Thursday that it had struck a memorandum of understanding with Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP) on cooperation in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) business.
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 1 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday that a recall of affected Volkswagen < diesel cars in the ongoing emissions scandal would "likely" take place.
"EPA will require VW to remedy the noncompliance. It is likely that there will be a recall of affected vehicles," an EPA spokesperson said, adding that no specific timeline had been ordered yet.
The German car maker has said it would refit up to 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide. (Reporting By Rory Carroll; Writing by Alexandria Sage)
TOKYO, April 6 JERA Co said on Thursday that it had struck a memorandum of understanding with Dubai Supply Authority (DUSUP) on cooperation in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) business.
* Genscape stock figures: http://reut.rs/2nHd0KS (Adds graphic)
BARCELONA, April 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Green Climate Fund, set up to channel billions of dollars to help poor countries tackle climate change, came under fire on Thursday over its choice of which projects to back, as activists said it was overlooking the needs of the most vulnerable people.