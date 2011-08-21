LONDON Aug 22 Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will
within two weeks unveil one of the first single-seater cars,
with the potential for zero emissions, the Financial Times
reported on Monday.
VW's one-seat concept car will illustrate the carmaker's
ambitions to build electric vehicles that generate no carbon
dioxide, the FT said, citing the company's head of research,
Jurgen Leohold.
"It's a new kind of mobility, a new vehicle concept. Also,
it's physics," he said. emissions
"If you limit a car to one person, you can make it smaller
with less weight. You need less energy to transport the
person, and then ... it can be better on CO2 and fuel
efficiency."
The German carmaker also plans to offer a "full-service
package" for customers of its electric cars by selling them
power from renewable sources. It is planning to build two
hydropower plants in Brazil.
Leohold said the car's CO2 count "depends on what kind of
electricity you put in the battery," but if it was powered
from renewable sources, it would be "zero."
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan)