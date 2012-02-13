SEOUL Feb 13 Four South Korean volleyball
players have been banned for life for their involvement in a
match-fixing scandal, local media reported on Monday.
The disciplinary committee of the Korean Volleyball
Federation has banned three players from the KEPCO 45 team and
another from Sangmu, a military team in the V-League. None of
the quartet are allowed to take up coaching assignments either,
the Yonhap news agency reported.
"To make sure professional volleyball can remain in place in
the country, we had no choice but to impose severe punishments,"
Park Sang-seol, secretary general of the federation, was quoted
as saying.
"Some have been taken into custody, and some have not. But
we've looked at what prosecutors have learned so far and banned
players for life."
A fifth player, who admitted his involvement in the ring
while representing his previous team Sangmu, remained suspended
until the prosecutors finish a probe into the scandal which has
led to the exclusion of the military team for the remainder of
the season.
Of the players interrogated for allegedly taking money from
gambling brokers, three have been taken into custody.
South Korean soccer was thrown into a similar chaos last
year due to a match-fixing scandal that led to the arrest of
nearly 50 players.
It was the worst scandal to hit the 29-year-old K-League,
with a former coach and player, who Korean media linked to the
match-fixing ring, found dead in separate incidents after
suspected suicides.
