March 19 South Korea's volleyball association has banned 11 players for life in the latest effort to curb corruption in domestic sport, local media reported on Monday.

South Korean sport has been scandalised by match-fixing allegations in professional soccer, volleyball and baseball, forcing the government to declare war on the issue

The Korean Volleyball Federation said the 11 players included four volleyball players from the military athletics team and two women players.

The men were involved in fixing between one and eight matches in the last two seasons for up to 6 million won ($5,300) for each game.

Two women were fined 5 million won ($4,400) each for rigging one game, the Yonhap news agency reported.

"We will increase education for the players and continue to make efforts to prevent a recurrence of match-fixing," Chang Kyong-min, a federation spokesman, was quoted as saying.

Last week, the Daegu District Prosecutors' Office charged 27 baseball and volleyball players, gambling brokers and others for their alleged involvement in corruption.

South Korean soccer officials recently scrapped a cup competition as part of sweeping changes brought in to avoid a repeat of last year's damaging scandal, which led to nearly 50 players being arrested.

Even motorboating became emroiled, a racer being detained and charged for allegedly taking cash from gambling brokers in exchange for predicting orders of finishes in races. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Alastair Himmer)