June 10 European champions Serbia and surprise
package Australia clinched their berths in the men's Olympic
volleyball tournament after topping an eight-team qualifying
event in Japan on Sunday.
The Olympic line-up was completed with Bulgaria and Germany
also winning qualifying tournaments on Sunday.
Bulgaria beat Egypt 3-1 in Sofia following wins against
Pakistan (3-0) and France (3-1) during the three-day competition
at the Armeets Arena in Sofia.
Germany won 3-1 against the Czech Republic in Berlin to
finish their four-team qualifying tournament ahead of Cuba, the
Czechs and India.
Serbia ended their campaign of seven wins out of seven with
a 3-0 defeat of Venezuela, while Australia booked their spot
after a 3-0 win against China.
Serbia dropped only one set in the tournament in Japan and
their middle blocker Marko Podrascanin was confident they would
be medal contenders in London.
"We had a great tournament because we played at full
throttle in each game and this was a perfect build-up for the
Olympics where we should enjoy a podium finish," he told
Belgrade media.
Serbia's progress completed a double for the Balkan country
after the women's team, who are also European champions,
clinched their Olympic berth last month.
Serbia, Australia Germany and Bulgaria join hosts Great
Britain, Russia, Poland, Brazil, Tunisia, United States, Italy
and Argentina in the 12-team event.
(Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade, additional
reporting by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia, editing by Matt Barker)