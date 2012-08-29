MOSCOW Aug 29 Sergei Ovchinnikov, who coached
the Russian women's volleyball team at the London Olympics, has
died, his club team Dynamo Moscow said on Wednesday. He was 43.
"Sergei Ovchinnikov suddenly passed away at the team's
(pre-season) training camp in Croatia," Dynamo said on their
website (www.vldinamo.ru), without giving details of the cause
of death.
Ovchinnikov was appointed national team coach last December
and successfully guided Russia through qualification for the
2012 Olympics.
In London, the powerful Russian team, who won back-to-back
world titles in 2006 and 2010, were considered leading medal
contenders but lost in the quarter-finals to eventual winners
Brazil after squandering six match points.
