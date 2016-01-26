BRIEF-Neuberger Berman announces opening of an investment management wholly foreign-owned enterprise in Shanghai
* Neuberger Berman - Announces opening of an investment management wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE) in Shanghai
MADRID Jan 26 Spanish low cost airline Volotea has decided to shelve for now its planned stock market flotation, a spokesman said on Tuesday, just a week after it made the plan public.
"Volotea is not cancelling the listing but it is postponing it because of market volatility," the spokesman said, confirming an earlier report from Bloomberg. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Julien Toyer; editing by Adrian Croft)
AMSTERDAM, April 18 Dutch construction company VolkerWessels said on Tuesday it intends to return to the stock market after nearly 15 years, as the controlling Wessels family seeks to sell a minority stake via a share sale on Euronext Amsterdam.