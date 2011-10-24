(Rewrites throughout with details on outlook, conf call, analyst comments)

* Adj. EPS $0.35 vs est. $0.32

* Rev $41.3 mln vs est. $43.1 mln

* Sees Q4 EPS $0.22-$0.27 vs est. $0.35

* Sees Q4 rev $37-$39 mln vs est $44.4 mln

* Shares down 8 pct in after-mkt trade

By Rachana Khanzode

Oct 24 U.S. chipmaker Volterra Semiconductor signaled a weak fourth quarter as a slowdown in the economy hurts demand for servers and notebooks, echoing the outlook given by larger rival Texas Instruments Inc .

The bleak forecast sent the stock down over 8 percent in extended trading on Monday. They closed at $23.48 on Nasdaq.

"In the fourth quarter we expect our notebook business to be down as customers have indicated businesses are tightening the belt and are waiting for better visibility from a macro economic standpoint," Volterra CEO Jeff Staszak said on a call with analysts.

Texas Instruments on Monday warned that fourth-quarter results could decline as a result of weaker-than-usual holiday season demand because of macroeconomic weakness.

Volterra, which makes low-voltage power supply chips, forecast fourth-quarter earnings of 22-27 cents a share on revenue of $37-$39 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 35 cents a share on revenue of $44.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Volterra, which also competes with International Rectifier Corp , Intersil Corp and Linear Technology Corp , also posted disappointing third-quarter revenue hurt by a delay in the launch of Intel Corp's new Romley server platform.

Intel's Romley server platform is now slated to be introduced in the first quarter 2012. It had earlier planned to launch the platform in the fourth-quarter this year.

"Server sales were probably weaker than expected as customers delayed orders until the new Intel Romley platform became available," Longbow Research analyst Joanne Feeney said.

Revenue for July-September was nearly flat at $41.3 million, missing market estimates of $43.14 million.

Excluding one-offs, the company, whose customers include International Business Machines Corp and Hewlett-Packard Co , earned 35 cents a share, topping analysts expectations of 32 cents a share. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)