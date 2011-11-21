STOCKHOLM Nov 21 World number two truck
maker Volvo said on Monday it was in talks with
potential buyers for its Volvo Aero business, which makes
components for engines for the aerospace industry, but that no
definite decisions about a sale had been made.
"As a step in the further streamlining of the Volvo Group
towards commercial vehicles, AB Volvo has initiated a process
aimed at divesting Volvo Aero," the company said.
It said talks with potential buyers were at an early stage
and that it would not sell unless it meant Volvo Aero could
develop in its sector. Volvo Aero components are used in
commercial aircraft and in rocket engines.
