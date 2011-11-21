STOCKHOLM Nov 21 World number two truck maker Volvo said on Monday it was in talks with potential buyers for its Volvo Aero business, which makes components for engines for the aerospace industry, but that no definite decisions about a sale had been made.

"As a step in the further streamlining of the Volvo Group towards commercial vehicles, AB Volvo has initiated a process aimed at divesting Volvo Aero," the company said.

It said talks with potential buyers were at an early stage and that it would not sell unless it meant Volvo Aero could develop in its sector. Volvo Aero components are used in commercial aircraft and in rocket engines. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Patrick Lannin)