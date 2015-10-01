STOCKHOLM Oct 1 Chinese-owned Volvo Car Group said on Thursday sales of its cars rose 2.4 percent year-on-year in September as gains in the United States helped offset a fifth straight month of decline in China, the world's biggest auto market.

The Sweden-based company, owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., sold 44,491 cars in the month, underpinned by a 18.4 percent increase in the United States and a 14.9 percent rise in its Swedish home market.

Car sales in China have tumbled in recent months, hit by a slowing economy and slumping equities, and Volvo said its sales in the country dropped by 5.7 percent in September, following on double-digit declines in July and August.

"The decline in China reflects a general slowdown in the Chinese economy which has affected the overall car market," Volvo Cars said in a statement.

In Western Europe, Volvo's car sales dipped 1 percent.

The firm, one of Sweden's biggest employers, said overall growth in the United States and Europe had been mainly driven by its new flagship XC90 model as well as the XC60, the best-selling Volvo model. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)