PARIS, March 30 Volvo Cars will invest $500
million in its first U.S. assembly plant under plans announced
on Monday, plugging a longstanding gap in the Swedish carmaker's
manufacturing base as it pursues a global comeback under Chinese
ownership.
Volvo is in advanced talks with several U.S. states and will
announce a location within weeks, Chief Executive Hakan
Samuelsson said in embargoed comments made before the
announcement. Production will begin in 2018.
Following its sale to Zhejiang Geely by Ford
in 2010, Volvo has stepped up investment in new models and
production, adding a pair of Chinese factories to its two older
European plants.
North American manufacturing is "the last piece in
establishing our global footprint", Samuelsson told Reuters.
The plant will serve export markets as well as the United
States, where Volvo is aiming for a return to annual sales of
100,000 vehicles. Reuters reported in January that a factory
investment was being considered.
While the carmaker's global deliveries rose 9 percent last
year to almost 466,000, largely thanks to China, U.S. sales fell
another 8 percent to 56,000 vehicles.
The choice of the United States over Mexico - where rivals
such as BMW have announced a series of plant
investments - underlines Volvo's determination to "rebuild the
brand" among American consumers, the CEO said. "We want to give
a clear signal that the U.S. is a home market for us."
He declined to identify the shortlisted sites but said the
decision would reflect the availability and cost of skilled
workers and logistics including the export of finished cars.
Samuelsson said he was neutral on whether U.S. staff are
represented by the United Auto Workers union - a politically
divisive issue that has dogged plant decisions by Volkswagen
and others.
"It's up to the people who work for us to choose how they
want to be organised," he said. "We have no opinion on that."
Volvo said production capacity would be close to the 120,000
vehicles at its larger Chinese plant, with model plans still
under wraps. The arrival of the new XC90 flagship SUV as an
import is counted on to halt the U.S. sales slide this year.
Volvo may find the going tougher than in its U.S. heyday,
which saw 2004 deliveries approach 140,000. Since then, BMW and
its German rivals, VW's Audi and Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz, have grabbed a bigger share of the luxury market.
Toyota's Lexus brand is also gaining ground, and a
product offensive by Ford's Lincoln and General Motors'
Cadillac offers more non-German options to U.S. premium buyers.
Volvo's plant investment nonetheless demonstrates confidence
that it can claw its way back under newly appointed Americas
chief Lex Kerssemakers.
"We're going after a market share of 1 percent with a clear
identity that we know is very attractive to some customer
groups," Samuelsson said. "It is a tough market - but I wouldn't
say it's tougher than Europe or China."
