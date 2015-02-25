Feb 25 AB Volvo

* Martina Merz and Eckhard Cordes proposed as new board members of AB Volvo.

* Cordes, a partner at Cevian Capital, is currently Chairman of the Board of the industrial group Bilfinger SE.

* Says Merz recently relinquished her position as CEO of the global brake manufacturer Chassis Brakes International.