* World No.2 truckmaker scaling back at Parana plant
* Volvo layoffs follow Mercedes as truck sales plunge
SAO PAULO, July 4 World number two truckmaker
Volvo cut 208 jobs at a factory in Brazil in response
to falling sales and weaker economic forecasts, the company said
on Wednesday.
The truckmaker will not renew short-term contracts for 155
workers and will lay off 53 other employees of 4,000 at a plant
in the state of Parana producing motors and transmissions.
Volvo is the latest automaker in Brazil to scale back
production as the outlook for growth in 2012 slides to 2 percent
from 7.5 percent just two years ago. Daimler AG unit
Mercedes-Benz said in May it would lay off 1,500 workers at a
Brazilian truck factory as it idled more assembly lines.
A change in emissions standards for trucks at the end of
2011 also has weighed on sales as buyers brought forward
purchases to avoid the new standards which came into effect this
year. Volvo's truck sales fell nearly 23 percent in the first
half of 2012 from a year earlier.
Brazilian dealership association Fenabrave on Tuesday said
it expects sales to fall 6.9 percent in 2012 compared with 2011,
reversing its previous forecast for a 2.6 percent increase.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Brad Haynes;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)