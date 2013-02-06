UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Feb 6 Volvo AB : * Says the board of directors proposes a dividend of SEK 3.00 per share (3.00). * Says on a group level the first quarter of 2013 will also be difficult as a
result of the low order intake in many markets during the fourth quarter of
2012 * Says profitability will be affected by low capacity utilization, high spend
levels in research and development and costs associated with the launch of
new products * Says expects market conditions to gradually improve during the course of 2013
when economic growth across the world gains momentum
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources