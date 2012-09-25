UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, Sept 25 AB Volvo at capital market day: * Says slowing economic activity resulting in weakening truck demand across
Europe * Says seeing "competitive" pricing on new and used trucks in Europe - presentation material * Says after market slowing in Southern Europe, rest of Europe seeing stable or moderate softening * Says new and used truck inventories for Renault brand too high, Volvo brand at "normal" levels - presentation material * Says retail deliveries remain strong in North America - presentation material * Says production overcapacity have new pricing under pressure in North America
- presentation material * Says seeing weak industry order intake in N America due to lack of confidence and dealers reducing stock * Says used truck prices flat, used parts volumes good in N America * Says sees signs of improving demand in Brazilian market - presentation
material * Says good spare parts volumes in Brazil, but pricing on Euro 5 still "tough" * Volvo Construction Equipment (VCE) - W Europe market continues to weaken with more price pressure, demand moving sideways in E Europe and S America * VCE - N Americac market still strong from rental replacement and expansion but reaching "saturation point", China market still weakening
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources