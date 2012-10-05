STOCKHOLM Oct 5 Volvo AB : * signs letter of intent to divest crankshaft plant in Leganes, Spain to MAPE * Says the plant has 150 employees * Part of the plant's production capacity is used to manufacture crankshafts for automotive medium-duty engine platform, but production will be relocated in conjunction with a switch to a new generation of engines in 2013 * Says the transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the Volvo