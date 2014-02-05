STOCKHOLM Feb 5 Volvo Car Group said on Wednesday sales of its cars rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in January as the Chinese-owned carmaker racked up its seventh straight month of growth.

The Gothenburg-based company said it sold 30,372 cars in the month on the back of growth of around 20 percent in both its home markets -- China and Sweden.

That was enough to offset a continued slide in the United States, where sales are being crimped by a lack of new cutting-edge models, and a 4.5 percent decline in Western Europe.

Volvo Car Group, owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. , said that while sales in Western Europe declined, the retail order situation was "extremely strong", pointing to firmer sales in coming months. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)