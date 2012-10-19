STOCKHOLM Oct 19 Chinese-owned car maker Volvo said on Friday it had appointed a new chief executive to replace Stefan Jacoby, who suffered a stroke last month but whom the company had previously said would be resuming the helm shortly.

A company spokesman declined to reveal the identity of the new top executive, but said a press conference would be held in Stockholm at 0730 GMT on Friday.

Volvo was sold by Ford Motor Co to Chinese group Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Ltd in 2010 and has set ambitious sales targets but been forced to cut production this year in the face of a slump in demand in Europe. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; writing by Niklas Pollard)