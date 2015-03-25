STOCKHOLM, March 25 Swedish truck maker Volvo's chairman said on Wednesday he was not actively looking for a replacement for CEO Olof Persson, following a newspaper report that said he was leaving.

"No," said Carl-Henric Svanberg in an e-mailed response to being asked whether he was engaged in an active search to find a replacement for Persson, who has led a four-year drive to boost profitability.

Newspaper Dagens Industri, quoting unnamed sources, said last week that an announcement about the CEO's departure could come within one or two weeks. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Greg Mahlich)