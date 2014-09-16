(Adds comment from Cevian, share reaction)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 16 Swedish activist fund company Cevian Capital has raised its stake in Volvo slightly, a disclosure notice showed on Tuesday, sending shares in the truck maker higher.

Its share of voting rights now stands at 12.9 percent while it owns 5.1 percent of share capital in the company. As of June 30, Cevian had held 12.8 percent of votes and 4.8 percent of capital, according to an ownership list on Volvo's website.

"We are buying because we think the share price is very low, and we see a lot of value," Christer Gardell, managing partner at Cevian, told Reuters. "And we believe that (Chief Executive) Olof Persson and (Chairman) Carl-Henric Svanberg will succeed with the ambitious restructuring programme."

Cevian Capital is the second-largest owner in Volvo after Swedish investment company Industrivarden.

Volvo shares were up 1.5 percent at 1019 GMT against a 0.1 percent decline in the Stockholm large-cap index.

Its shares have been under pressure recently - they are down 4 percent year-to-date and have lost almost one-fifth of their value from a year ago - as poor results and weakening demand in some key markets have raised concerns over the feasibility of Volvo's profit improvement programme. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Mia Shanley and Pravin Char)