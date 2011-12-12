* Volvo says Svanberg well-suited to address future challenges

* Svanberg has served as BP chairman since 2010

* Global growth concerns have soured outlook for truck makers

STOCKHOLM, Dec 12 Oil group BP's Swedish chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg has been nominated to become the head of the board at world number two truck maker Volvo too, Volvo said on Monday.

Such a move has been rumoured for almost a year. A source told Reuters earlier this month that Svanberg, who has served as BP chairman since 2010, planned to remain in his role at the oil major even if he took up the same position at the Swedish firm.

"Carl-Henric Svanberg has a background extending 15 years back during which he has held several positions as President and Chairman, and is recognized as a highly skilled leader," Volvo Election Committee Chairman Carl-Olof By said in a statement.

A Volvo spokeswoman could not immediately comment on Svanberg's plans at the oil major.

The nomination means that Louis Schweitzer, the current chairman, who represents largest shareholder Renault, is to step down, Volvo added. Renault has 17.7 percent of the votes in Volvo, while Industrivarden has 15.2 percent, Volvo's website says.

Swedish media have reported that investment group Industrivarden, tried to have Svanberg named earlier this year but met resistance from other Volvo shareholders in the wake of BP's Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

Svanberg had to apologise for referring to those hurt by the spill as "small people."

Svanberg is one of the best-known figures in Swedish industry. From 2003 until 2009, he was president and CEO of mobile network gear maker Ericsson.

"Carl-Henric Svanberg, together with the other proposed Board members, will form a strong Board that is well-suited to address the future challenges of the Volvo Group," By said.

Volvo said last week it would introduce a shortened working week for employees at its Renault Trucks unit as it looks to adjust production to an expected fall in demand.

Truck makers have seen demand pick up sharply since the last downturn in 2009, but worries about slowing global growth and the euro zone debt crisis have soured the outlook.

BP has previously said Svanberg had no plans to leave and remained completely committed to the company.

Svanberg's predecessor at BP, Peter Sutherland, was also chairman of Goldman Sachs's overseas unit, while Anglo-Dutch oil firm Royal Dutch Shell's chairman Jorma Ollila is also chairman of Nokia, although he is due to step down from the phone maker next year. (Reporting by Mia Shanley, Editing by Mark Potter)