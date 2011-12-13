(Corrects name in Dec 12 story of former Volvo CEO in para 15 to Leif Johansson, not Olofsson)

STOCKHOLM, Dec 12 BP chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg is to take on a second chairmanship at truckmaker Volvo, an appointment flagged months ago but one which prompted a mixed response from investors.

Svanberg, one of Sweden's best known businessmen who gained international notoriety as BP's figurehead during last year's oil spill crisis, said the move was a sign BP is over the worst phase of its problems after the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

"We are no longer in the acute crisis phase of the oil spill situation," he told Reuters on Monday, adding that most of the work now was related to dealing with compensation issues.

Swedish corporate governance experts and one BP investor backed the view that he could manage both jobs, but not all shareholders supported the idea.

The company still faces lawsuits potentially worth several tens of billions of dollars related to the spill, and is embroiled in a damaging row over its activities in Russia with its business partners in the country.

"I would have thought that BP has plenty on its plate to warrant a full-time chairman, given the shift in strategy required post-Macondo and their ongoing and unresolved difficulties in Russia," said Ivor Pether, senior fund manager at Royal London Asset Management.

"I think a chairman gains a broad perspective from having had board positions at different types of company over the course of his or her career - I would see it as a more sequential thing rather than having multiple roles at the same time... I am surprised he has the free time to contemplate these roles given the multiple issues on BP's plate."

Svanberg, who had to apologise for referring to those hurt by the April 2010 oil spill as "small people", said that his working week at BP was about two to three days.

Although he expects to be able to manage both jobs he plans to quit the board of mobile network gear maker Ericsson, where he is a director and where, from 2003 until 2009, he was president and CEO.

"I have no problem with it (the double chairmanship)", said fund manager Paul Mumford at Cavendish Asset management, which owns shares in BP.

Gunther Marder, spokesman for Swedish small shareholder rights group Aktiespararna, said: "Our initial view is that having two chairmanships is within the bounds of reason," although he warned that a third job would be a worry.

Helena Levander, head of Nordic Investor Services, which offers advice and analysis on corporate governance issues to companies and institutional owners, agreed.

"I think that he should be able to handle these two jobs, but not anything else. One of the most important things is that the nomination committee has taken up the question of whether he can handle both positions," she said.

VOLVO CUTBACKS

At Volvo, if approved at the annual meeting of shareholders in April 2012, Svanberg will replace Louis Schweitzer, who represented top shareholder Renault.

Volvo's former chief executive, Leif Johansson, became chairman of Ericsson earlier this year.

Renault has 17.7 percent of the votes in Volvo, while investment group Industrivarden has 15.2 percent, according to Volvo's website.

The Election Committee of Volvo, whose chairman is Carl-Olof By, comprises four representatives of a number of the company's largest shareholders.

By is the representative of Industrivarden. Renault, Handelsbanken funds and private equity group Violet Partners LP were also on the committee.

Volvo said last week it would introduce a shortened working week for employees at its Renault Trucks unit as it looks to adjust production to an expected fall in demand.

Truck makers have seen demand pick up sharply since the last downturn in 2009, but worries about slowing global growth and the euro zone debt crisis have soured the outlook.

Svanberg is not the first to hold two major roles. His predecessor at BP, Peter Sutherland, was also chairman of Goldman Sachs's overseas unit, while Anglo-Dutch oil firm Royal Dutch Shell's chairman Jorma Ollila is also chairman of Nokia, although he is due to step down from the phone maker next year.