BRIEF-EZCORP FILES FOR MIXED SHELF OF UP TO $500 MLN
* FILES FOR MIXED SHELF OF UP TO $500 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBTLo7 Further company coverage:
BEIJING, April 23 Volvo plans to launch 10 new models in China by 2020, its chairman, Li Shufu, said on Monday on the sidelines of the Beijing Autoshow.
Li is also chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co, which acquired Volvo in 2010.
In the first quarter, Volvo sold 100,881 cars in China, up 24.2 percent from the year-ago period. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered reviews of major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers.
* Lone Star Value Management LLC reports 6.2 percent stake in Edgewater Technology Inc as of Jan 27 - SEC Filing