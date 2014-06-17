Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
BEIJING, June 17 Sweden's Volvo Car Corp, with help from its Chinese owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co , plans to make China an export hub and beat its 2014 sales target for the country by at least 13 percent, a senior Volvo executive said.
Volvo plans to start exporting Chinese-made cars to the United States and Russia as early as late next year, said the executive who requested anonymity because he is not authorised to speak with reporters. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Stephen Coates)
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with forecast rains later this week unlikely to provide much moisture, analy
