BEIJING, March 24 Volvo Cars is recalling 12,798 of its 2012 model year vehicles imported into China, the top Chinese quality regulator said, in order to prevent potential fuel leaks and to fix faulty wiring that could cause airbag failure.

Volvo is recalling 11,119 S60 and XC60 cars to fix a wire harness under the front seats which might interfere with the car's airbags, China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said on its website late on Friday.

The firm is also recalling 1,679 S60 and XC60 cars to inspect the underbody coating which may penetrate the fuel lines and cause fuel leakage, it added.

No casualties or deaths have been linked with the potential defects, the watchdog said.

Geely, parent company of Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd , took over Ford Motor Co's Volvo car unit in August 2010. It was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)