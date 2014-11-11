Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
STOCKHOLM Nov 11 Swedish truck maker Volvo will cut around 3,000 staff as part of a savings plan to boost profitability, business daily Dagens Industri said on Tuesday.
The company, based in the southern city of Gothenburg, said in October it planned to make 3.5 billion Swedish crowns ($474 million) of structural cost cuts by the end of next year following an earlier savings package.
It did not say how many staff would be affected.
The new cuts will affect around 3,000 employees, many of them in Sweden, the paper said, citing unnamed sources.
Volvo could not immediately be reached for a comment.
The company has already cut 4,400 white collar jobs from its workforce of 110,000 while manual jobs have also been shed. (1 US dollar = 7.3898 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by James Dalgleish)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.
MEXICO CITY, March 10 Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, on Friday said that the country's antitrust regulator had approved the sale of its Suburbia chain of clothing stores to department store operator Liverpool.