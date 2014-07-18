UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM, July 18 AB Volvo Q2 news conference: * CEO says not where we want to be in terms of N American trucks operations
profitability but moving in right direction * CEO says has run China ce production at "extremely low levels" to bring down
inventories * CFO says expects fx to be neutral or maybe slightly positive in rest of the
year
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources