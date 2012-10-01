STOCKHOLM Oct 1 World number two truck maker AB Volvo said on Monday it had finalised the sale of its aerospace business to British engineering group GKN Plc for 6.9 billion Swedish crowns ($1.05 billion).

The deal to sell Volvo Aero, which was unveiled in July and approved by the European Union this month, would generate a 300 million crown one-off boost to operating earnings in the fourth quarter of the year.

The sale of the unit, which Volvo had declared was no longer part if its core business, is one of the top deals by a listed blue chip in the Nordic region this year. ($1 = 6.5566 Swedish crowns)