STOCKHOLM, March 31 Truck maker Volvo said on Tuesday it would reveal the future of its IT unit on Apr. 24 when it is due to release its report on the first quarter.

Volvo had said earlier it would finalise a review of its IT unit at the latest this quarter, which ends on Tuesday.

"We are more or less done with the review", a Volvo spokeswoman said, declining to give further detail.

Sweden's Volvo is under pressure to demonstrate the benefits of years of cost cuts and has in addition to major staff cuts also sold off non-core assets in recent years, above all its aerospace division in 2012.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)